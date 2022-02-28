Slick spots still possible as wet spots refreeze overnight

MISSOULA — Highs stay warm as a warmer and moisture-rich air mass stays over Western Montana.

A steady flow of moisture means rain falls through valleys most of the day.

Rain and snow mix into upper elevations.

Snow levels stay above 4,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Divide and the I-90 corridor west of Missoula due to light snow accumulation and ice on roadways.

Wind gusts in these areas will also be around 30-35 MPH.

As temperatures drop near freezing overnight, there may be some slick spots or freezing rain possible even in valleys.

Drive carefully Tuesday morning.

This trend of warmer afternoon air and cooler pockets of overnight air continue through the end of the week.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for most of Western Montana’s backcountry.