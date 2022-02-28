Watch
Weather

Actions

Slick spots still possible as wet spots refreeze overnight

Highs stay in the 40s in valleys through Thursday
Highs stay warm, rain falls through the week
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 15:43:10-05

MISSOULA — Highs stay warm as a warmer and moisture-rich air mass stays over Western Montana.

A steady flow of moisture means rain falls through valleys most of the day.

Rain and snow mix into upper elevations.

Snow levels stay above 4,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Divide and the I-90 corridor west of Missoula due to light snow accumulation and ice on roadways.

Wind gusts in these areas will also be around 30-35 MPH.

As temperatures drop near freezing overnight, there may be some slick spots or freezing rain possible even in valleys.

Drive carefully Tuesday morning.

This trend of warmer afternoon air and cooler pockets of overnight air continue through the end of the week.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for most of Western Montana’s backcountry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader