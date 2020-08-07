Slightly cooler than average temps on tap this weekend

A cooler than average air mass continues to pass through the region, one cool enough, in fact, that some sleet was reported at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on Friday morning.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday with breezy conditions at times. Highs will top out in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs generally in the low-to-mid 80s.

The flow looks to turn more southwesterly by the end of next week which will allow for an increased threat of thunderstorms.

