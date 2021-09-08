Smoky skies settle back into Western Montana

MISSOULA — Highs Wednesday were in the upper 80s and low 90s, but Thursday we experience the same warm weather, too.

Highs Thursday will only be a degree or two cooler which means will still top out in the upper 80s with a few low 90s still possible.

Rain stays out of the forecast through Thursday afternoon, but wildfire smoke settles into our area.

Air Quality alerts are in effect for parts of HWY-200 east of Missoula until air particulates are reassessed early Thursday morning.

Friday temperatures start dropping as our ridge breaks down.

Rain moves into Western Montana Friday afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible.

Localized heavy amounts of moisture within storms are possible Friday evening.

Saturday morning rain starts moving out before noon.

We stay dry but cooler for the rest of the weekend.

Weekend highs will be in the 70s which is a nice drop below average to start our week next week.

