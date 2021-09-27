Snow and rain likely Tuesday early morning

MISSOULA — Temperatures will take a big drop Tuesday as a cold front slides through Western Montana.

This cold front not only brings a cooler air mass, but moisture follows as well.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 50s in valleys, which means areas above 6,000 feet will likely see temperatures hover around or just above the freezing mark most of the morning and afternoon.

As rain falls in valleys Tuesday, wet snow will fall above 6,000 feet.

This means if you are going out camping or hiking in high elevations especially along the Divide or in the Sapphire or Bitterroot mountains, you will likely run into raw backcountry conditions (wind, wet snow, cold temperatures).

Be prepared for fast-changing conditions Tuesday early morning in mountains.

Rain will begin in valleys through the overnight hours and continue through late afternoon.

Some lingering, spotty showers will stick around through the end of the day Tuesday, but the bulk of the moisture will move out before dinner.

