Snow and rain return to Western Montana breaking the warm, dry streak

MISSOULA — A low pressure system drives through Western Montana Monday into Tuesday.

This brings our first changes to the forecast.

You’ve probably noticed the lack of blue sky around our area.

We have more clouds this afternoon, and shortly, this will be followed by snow and rain.

Temperatures in valleys will be too warm Monday afternoon for snow to fall, so expect mostly light rain and a rain/snow mix later into the evening.

As this system progresses, the last area that will see moisture Monday night into Tuesday will be the southwest.

The Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 AM Tuesday.

Upper elevation valleys will receive 1-3” with mountains accumulating 2-5” during the coldest part of the night.

Some slick roads are possible Tuesday morning, so drive carefully during your early morning commute.

System one moves out Tuesday afternoon, but another system arrives Tuesday night.

This disturbance brings a higher chance of seeing light accumulation in valleys since it occurs in the cooler part of our night.

We will be keeping an eye on this system, but for now, no major snow totals are expected.