Snow and wintry mix move in Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front approaching from the north will spill over the Divide Tuesday through Wednesday.

Snow showers will be likely in northwest valleys and over the Divide early Tuesday.

Snow amounts along the Divide in upper elevations could receive up to 2-4”.

The cold air will be held in the northwest, so as moisture pushes south, it will mix with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s in west-central and southwest Montana.

This means wintry mix is likely through valleys in these areas, and when temperatures reach below freezing again in the evening, refreezing of slush is possible making roads slick Wednesday morning.

Wind during this time will be blowing around 25-35 through the northwest, including the Flathead Valley.

To recap, it will be cold, snowy, and breezy through the northwest with wintry mix, warmer air, and lack of wind expected for west-central and southwest Montana Tuesday through Wednesday.

Impacts remain slick roads from snow in northeast and refreezing in West-Central Montana Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Another system will bring light snow to our area Thursday through Friday, but mountains could again see about 2-5” during this system.