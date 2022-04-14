Snow back in the forecast Thursday night

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the I-90, HWY-200 and HWY-12 region west of Missoula Thursday through Friday where 1-4" of snow and some black ice accumulation is possible!

Snow showers move into southwest Montana Thursday night and Friday morning.

Passes like Lost Trail and Lolo passes along with Georgetown and Sula will receive the 2-4” of accumulation overnight.

Less than an inch of accumulation is expected for the Bitterroot Valley.

Friday will remain mostly dry but mostly cloudy.

Highs will rise to the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread rain and snow return to Western Montana Saturday.

Rain and wintry mix will fall in valleys as snow adds up on passes Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening, temperatures cool enough for wintry mix to turn to snow in valleys.

We will be watching this system closely as the weekend approaches, but for right now no major impacts are expected.

Slick roads will be in the forecast during this time though.

We dry up on Sunday, and highs finally hit the 50s on Monday.