Snow bands and arctic air in store for Tuesday night

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Wednesday morning for most of Western Montana.

Wind Chill Advisories are in store for the northwest through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures take a dive tonight as an arctic front slides over the Divide.

Lows drop to the low single digits and subzero temperatures can also be expected.

On top of that, we are still watching for the potential for banding snow showers.

Under these bands, road conditions will rapidly decrease.

Visibility will drop and snow will cover roadways quickly making for some slick driving.

Snow moves out Wednesday morning, but cooler air sticks around.

Highs Wednesday will struggle to find the teens.

High pressure builds in the rest of the week and temperatures warm accordingly.

Highs by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 30s!