Snow chances arrive this weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will hold steady around the mid to upper 50s and low 60s across Western Montana valleys through Saturday.

Friday, we stay mostly dry except for the southwest corner of the state.

A few showers will develop south of the I-90 corridor over the Sapphire and Bitterroot mountains and valleys Friday evening around dinner time.

The showers move out by about 9-10 o’clock in valleys, but significant amounts of moisture are not expected.

Mountains will continue to see moisture through the overnight hours, and since the temperatures will drop well below freezing on peaks, we could be waking up to snowcapped Sapphire and Bitterroot mountains Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon stays dry and in the 50s and 60s.

Highs Sunday drop to the mid 50s as another system approaches.

This will be a stronger cold front, and another 5-10 degree drop in temperatures is expected.

Rain will accompany this initial push of moisture Sunday afternoon and evening, but overnight lows drop even in valleys.

Snow accumulation levels are likely to drop to passes.

Expect slick passes Monday morning across Western Montana into Idaho and North-Central Montana.

Valleys are not likely to receive accumulation, but these could be the first snowflakes we see this season.

Upper elevation valleys like Philipsburg and areas around Georgetown Lake will see light accumulation during this time.