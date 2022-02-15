Snow falls at all elevations Wednesday morning, slick roads expected

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of Western Montana starting at 11 PM Tuesday night.

A disturbance moves through, and abundant moisture will be available for most of our area.

During this time, it will be the coolest part of the day, and temperatures will be below freezing even in the lowest elevations.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

During this time, snow collects on roadways and will make things slick for our early morning drives!

Snow moves out later Wednesday afternoon as drier air returns.

We stay dry Thursday and Friday with highs reaching into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

This weekend another system returns brining rain and snow back to our forecast.

Highs this weekend remain in the upper 30s and low 40s though.

It will be early next week temperatures take a big drop, and highs will only top out in the teens and 20s.

Lows will be subzero in most valleys.