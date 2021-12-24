Snow for the holidays in western MT

MISSOULA — Snow is in the forecast for the holiday weekend, starting late Friday night and into early Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 PM for the West Glacier Region until 5 PM and in effect for areas near Thompson Falls until 11 AM on Friday. An accumulation of snow is expected in these areas impacting travel.

The intensity of the snowfall over the weekend will vary at times from a light dusting to heavy.

The northwest region of the state will likely get the heaviest amounts of precipitation in the coming days.

Arctic air continues to move into the region bringing progressively cold temperatures. Next week temperatures could drop below zero at night.

When temperatures drop into the negatives, it is dangerous for humans, pets, and livestock. Dress warm and make sure vehicles have ample supplies if traveling. Be aware of signs of frostbite and hypothermia to seek medical help if needed.

With the incoming arctic front, wind will arise in the region which could move around snow, impacting road conditions.

