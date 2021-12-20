Snow melts quickly as warm weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Snow continues through the early evening hours of Western Montana Monday.

Snow accumulation on roadways has led to dangerous driving conditions.

Slick roads remain a concern through Tuesday afternoon.

Moisture moves out of West-Central and Southwest Montana Tuesday and Wednesday but expect the northwest to continue seeing snow for the entire week.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday do warm well above average.

Temperatures top out in the upper 30s and low 40s in valleys these two days.

The end of the week brings cooler air back to the forecast as highs drop below freezing and moisture arrives.

Snow falls Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead, temperatures, especially in the northwest, will drop considerably next week.

Frigid highs are expected to top out in the teens and single digits- and in some places the negative single digits.