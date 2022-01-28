Snow moves in for the first days of February

MISSOULA — Highs this week will rise through Sunday.

Temperatures will jump from the mid 30s to upper 30s by Sunday.

Freezing fog develops overnight and early through mornings through Sunday.

This means low visibility and some slick spots in roads through these hours.

Expect plenty of sunshine to return during afternoon hours.

Changes arrive by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will cool early next week as snow arrives.

Right now, we are looking at light to moderate snow Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Highs Wednesday drop even more, and we top out in the teens later next week!