Snow returns Thursday prompting more Winter Weather Advisories

MISSOULA — Snow didn’t stay away for too long!

Snowy skies return Thursday early morning.

Light snow will be falling for your early morning drive, but by the evening commute home, moderate to heavy snow will be falling in places.

Snow is expected to add up to 1-2” for most valleys across the northwest.

Snow will be minimal across west-central and southwest valleys, but mountains and the I-90 and HWY-200 corridor will gain some snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Thursday from 5 PM until Friday at 11 AM for all areas in Western Montana excluding the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

There is still a chance for snow to accumulate in these valleys, but impacts will mostly be across the northwest and in higher elevations.

Temperatures stay cool through Saturday with highs hovering in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lows will drop to the single digits and teens making for some chilly morning walks across Western Montana.

Friday will be our next round of dry air.

More moisture does move in this weekend.

A good amount of mountain snow is possible with valleys receiving a mix of snow and wintry mix.

We will keep an eye on this forecast as we get closer to the weekend to update you on the latest models.