Snow turns to widespread rain Friday

MISSOULA — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Western Montana from 11 PM Thursday until noon Friday.

Another round of moisture is on the way to Western Montana late Thursday night.

Some light snow and icy roads will develop.

During the early morning hours slick spots are possible, but through the afternoon snow and ice become rain.

Widespread showers last through the area until Friday night.

Saturday highs return to the 50s, and showers remain spotty.

You may only have to dodge a few showers throughout Saturday afternoon.

Sunday showers become widespread once again, and we have rain in the forecast through early next week.

