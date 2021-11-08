Snowflakes possible even in valleys Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Highs stay below average for the start of the week, and clouds replace mostly sunny skies.

Highs this week stay in the mid to low 40s.

Lows drop to the mid to upper 20s in most valleys.

As moisture moves in Tuesday morning, this means we could even see some snowflakes in valleys.

While accumulation will not be significant, we could see a little skiff accumulate on unpaved surfaces early Tuesday morning.

Some slick spots are possible on roadways, especially in upper elevation valleys.

This will especially be true around sunrise and after sunset each day when temperatures cool rapidly.

Passes will be slick on and off all week.

Moisture becomes isolated Wednesday and Thursday, so there might even be a chance to catch some blue skies between spotty rain showers.