Snowflakes possible in valleys, accumulation in passes Monday morning

MISSOULA — Big changes are on the way by the end of the weekend for Western Montana’s forecast.

Saturday will be a beautiful fall afternoon for Western Montana as highs stay in the 50s and 60s with a lot of afternoon sunshine expected!

Sunday we will notice the cloud cover moving in from the northwest first.

Then we have wind picking up ahead of a strong cold front moving in.

Wind gusts will be close to 25-30 MPH, especially across the northwest.

The cold front slides in Sunday bringing much colder air and moisture.

Rain will fall in valleys throughout Sunday afternoon, but snow levels will drop overnight.

Lows will drop to or below freezing even in our lowest elevation valleys Sunday night into Monday morning.

This means we may see our first snowflakes in valleys, but impacts will be in the passes.

Snow accumulation is possible on Montana passes early Monday morning.

Highs next week stay below average in the 40s and 50s.

Even though we start clearing up on Tuesday, overnight lows still remain in the mid to upper 20s!

Things stay chilly through most of next week.

Make sure your irrigation systems and outdoor pipes are properly taken care of.

Bring pets in and keep warm!