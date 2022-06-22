Watch
Snowmelt continues, flooding concerns exist through weekend

River levels stay high as a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Flathead River until further notice.
MISSOULA — River levels stay high as a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Flathead River until further notice.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for parks of Swan River near Bigfork as snowmelt quickens and causes swelling of rivers.

Highs this week take a drop Thursday and Friday.

A breezy afternoon is in store Thursday as dry cold front moves through.

Very little to no precipitation is expected, but gusts could get up to 25-30 MPH.

High pressure moves back in for the weekend, and highs jump to the 80s.

Expect a warm and mostly dry next 7 days in our forecast.

