Snowmelt continues, flooding concerns exist through weekend

MISSOULA — River levels stay high as a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Flathead River until further notice.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for parks of Swan River near Bigfork as snowmelt quickens and causes swelling of rivers.
Highs this week take a drop Thursday and Friday.
A breezy afternoon is in store Thursday as dry cold front moves through.
Very little to no precipitation is expected, but gusts could get up to 25-30 MPH.
High pressure moves back in for the weekend, and highs jump to the 80s.
Expect a warm and mostly dry next 7 days in our forecast.