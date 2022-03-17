Snowpack improves after early spring showers

MISSOULA — While we were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day under blue skies, clouds roll back in for the end of the week and the weekend.

Highs keep climbing through.

Temperatures this weekend reach into the mid 50s Saturday!

Another system moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This will bring rain and snow to Western Montana late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Temperatures take a 10-degree drop Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Next week we keep in isolated showers, but we do climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s early next week.