Snowpack remains above-average in most of Western Montana

MISSOULA — As we head into a warm and dry week in Western Montana, we look at a snowpack that holds steady around average to above average.

This is thanks to the rounds of snowstorms we experienced in January, but percentages have slowly dropped heading into February.

The 6–10-day outlook shows more dry and warm weather in the forecast thanks to a high pressure system.

The next round of snow showers is possible in the northwest mountains Tuesday through Thursday, but we are not likely to see much accumulation from these showers.

Otherwise, expect highs to be in the low to mid 40s this week in valleys.

These temperatures are about 10-degrees above average for this time of year.

There is also a possibility of morning fog in localized areas, so visibility may be reduced through early morning hours in these areas.