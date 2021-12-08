Snowy week for mountains and passes

MISSOULA — Temperatures will take a drop Thursday and Friday, and we have a few snow showers moving in Thursday.

Most snow showers will be light and significant snow in valleys is not expected.

Mountains will be snowy as snow adds up across passes especially into the weekend.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s in valleys, but even as moisture arrives, we do expect some accumulation in valleys.

We will keep an eye on this incoming system that will surely impact your weekend.

Until then, expect colder and windy conditions to bring us through the rest of the week.

Icy roads are expected in passes.