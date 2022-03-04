Watch
Soaking up the sunshine this weekend in Western Montana

Highs take a big drop midweek next week
Sunshine in store for the weekend
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 04, 2022
MISSOULA — This weekend we have plenty of opportunity to soak up some Vitamin-D as sunshine reappears across Western Montana.

Highs this weekend will be slightly below average with afternoon temperatures rising to the mid to upper 30s.

Early next week our next round of moisture re-enters the forecast.

Highs will jump to the mid to upper 40s again Monday, but moisture moves in late Monday night.

Some wintry mix is possible for valleys with snow adding up on passes.

Slick roads will be likely next week as another unsettled weather pattern keeps moisture in the forecast most of the week.

Highs take a big drop midweek next week.

Temperatures take a drop to the mid to upper 20s as daytime highs Wednesday.

