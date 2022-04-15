Some roads will be slick for Easter travel

MISSOULA — Temperatures are slowly on the rise this weekend.

Widespread showers will washout any afternoon and evening plans you may have across Western Montana as a round of widespread rain and snow return.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Montana outside of the Missoula, Mission, and Flathead valleys.

Snow totals will be 1-3" in lower elevations with 2-4" expected in upper elevation valleys near the Divide, and 5-8" near Lookout Pass.

First the southwest will receive rain in valleys with snow falling in mountains Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the day, showers will move north.

By the evening, moisture moves into the northwest, and by this point, it will be cool enough for snow to fall even in valleys.

Light snow is expected in valleys, but passes will be slick for your Easter morning travel plans.

Highs Sunday rise to the upper 40s, and moisture starts moving out.

Monday’s afternoon temperatures finally rise to the 50s!

Widespread rain and snow return Tuesday.

