Some sunshine for St. Patrick's Day

Highs jump to the 50s this weekend
St. Patrick's Day forecast
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:10:22-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain in the 40s and low 50s this week and this weekend.

Shower chances remain isolated, so you will only have to dodge a few showers here and there through the weekend.

Expect more clouds than sunshine.

Thursday will be the best chance for most of us to see sunshine!

St. Patrick’s Day afternoon clouds move out for Western Montana to soak up some Vitamin-D!

Clouds roll back in for the weekend.

Isolated showers return Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Passes will become slick once again.

