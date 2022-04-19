Some Wednesday afternoon sunshine for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain right below average this week as rounds of rain and snow are in the forecast.
This spring-like weather pattern is very important this time of year for snowpack.
Tuesday through early morning Wednesday we have a short burst of snow in the forecast for West-Central and Southwest Montana.
Passes will be slick early Wednesday morning, but you may still see a snowflake or two make it to valley floors as lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Sunshine comes out by Wednesday mid-morning, and we will stay dry Wednesday afternoon.
Late Wednesday night through Thursday another system moves in bringing rain and snow back to Western Montana.
This will be a widespread event before moisture moves out Friday.
Besides some isolated chances Friday through Sunday, we mostly stay dry.
Highs Monday finally return to the 60s and upper 50s.