Some Wednesday afternoon sunshine for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain right below average this week as rounds of rain and snow are in the forecast.

This spring-like weather pattern is very important this time of year for snowpack.

Tuesday through early morning Wednesday we have a short burst of snow in the forecast for West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Passes will be slick early Wednesday morning, but you may still see a snowflake or two make it to valley floors as lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunshine comes out by Wednesday mid-morning, and we will stay dry Wednesday afternoon.

Late Wednesday night through Thursday another system moves in bringing rain and snow back to Western Montana.

This will be a widespread event before moisture moves out Friday.

Besides some isolated chances Friday through Sunday, we mostly stay dry.

Highs Monday finally return to the 60s and upper 50s.