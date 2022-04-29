Watch
Spotty showers possible this weekend

High pressure builds in midweek next week
Spotty showers Saturday and Sunday
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 18:08:40-04

MISSOULA — A few isolated showers will be around Saturday afternoon.

Highs keep rising through the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures early next week.

Besides dodging a few isolated rain drops through the weekend, your outdoor forecast looks mostly dry and warm.

Just make sure you listen out for the possible rumble of thunder as isolated storms pop up throughout the afternoon.

Early next week, we do have some chances of widespread showers Monday night and Tuesday.

High pressure moves in midweek next week.

This. Means sunshine and temperatures soaring well above average to the 60s and even low 70s!

