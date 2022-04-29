Spotty showers possible this weekend

MISSOULA — A few isolated showers will be around Saturday afternoon.

Highs keep rising through the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures early next week.

Besides dodging a few isolated rain drops through the weekend, your outdoor forecast looks mostly dry and warm.

Just make sure you listen out for the possible rumble of thunder as isolated storms pop up throughout the afternoon.

Early next week, we do have some chances of widespread showers Monday night and Tuesday.

High pressure moves in midweek next week.

This. Means sunshine and temperatures soaring well above average to the 60s and even low 70s!