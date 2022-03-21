Spring is in the air as temperatures rise this week!

MISSOULA — Highs this week keep climbing, and by midweek we could see highs as warm as the mid 60s in valleys!

We stay mostly dry with the warmer weather this week.

The only exception comes late Wednesday night through Thursday morning as rain showers move through the forecast.

With lows in the 40s for valleys, expect mostly rain, but passes may see wet, heavy snow add up on roadways temporarily making things slick!

We dry out and return to the low 60s and upper 50s Friday.

By Saturday, highs jump to the upper 60s once again!