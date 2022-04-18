Spring-like weather means on and off showers and cooler weather this week

MISSOULA — Keep those rain jackets and boots close this week.

While some sunshine and warmer weather made an appearance Monday, we have some changes in our forecast for Tuesday.

Temperatures drop to the 40s Tuesday afternoon with rain and snow returning to part of Western Montana.

Snow will fall across passes Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Light snow will fall in valleys but turns to rain Tuesday afternoon.

Passes will be slick with this unsettled weather pattern we have in store for the week.

Wednesday we mostly dry out.

Wednesday night and Thursday widespread rain and snow return again.

Again, some valleys will see snow accumulation early before turning to rain in the afternoon.

This means we can’t rule out some slick valley roads in the early-morning and late-night hours.

Spotty showers linger Friday and Saturday before we dry up Sunday.

Warmer than average temperatures look to return this time next week.