Spring storm brings heavy snow totals to southwest Friday morning

MISSOULA — Winter Storm Warnings are in place from 6 pm Thursday until 9 am Friday for parts of the southwest due to heavy snow adding up overnight with our incoming spring system.

In Philipsburg 2-4” is expected, but in Georgetown, we can expect closer to 6-10” of accumulation.

On passes like Homestake and MacDonald, up to a foot of accumulation is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Sapphire and Bitterroot mountains.

Lolo and Lost Trail passes could see close to 4-7” of accumulation.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Friday

Be careful driving into Idaho and North-Central Montana over the next several hours.

Snow really starts picking up late Thursday night through early Friday morning.