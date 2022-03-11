Spring weather in store for forward 'springing' clocks

MISSOULA — Temperatures are still on the rise through the weekend!

We add a few changes to the forecast from earlier this week.

Light moisture moves through the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Watch for a sick spot or two on passes early Saturday morning from light snow accumulation.

Saturday afternoon clouds remain in the forecast, but highs still jump to the upper 40s with a few 50s possible.

Widespread moisture returns late Saturday night and early Sunday.

Once again, we watch for slick spots on passes early Sunday with rain and snow mixing into valleys.

Isolated showers are possible Monday with highs in the 40s, but by Tuesday we get a big push of moisture with rain and snow falling in valleys at night with afternoon rain likely through midweek.