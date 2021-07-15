Storms increase fire concerns Thursday night

MISSOULA — Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 9 PM Thursday for parts of West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Thunderstorm activity ramps up in these areas through the afternoon and evening hours, and frequent lightning and gusty outflows will result in increased fire concerns.

New fires may be started and fires that exist will grow quickly.

Another round of storms is possible late Friday afternoon for southwest Montana.

Keep in mind as we head into the weekend, hot and dry air mean vegetation keeps drying out and fire concerns should still be on everyone’s mind.

Highs this weekend will reach into the upper 90s and low 100s.

High pressure means smoke will settle into valleys, and we will see decreased air quality through this time.

Expect a dry, hot, and smoky forecast even for the first few days of next week.

