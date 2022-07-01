Watch Now
Stormy Fourth of July plans in Western Montana

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 13:27:55-04

Highs this weekend keep warm in the 80s!

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, so keep your ears and eyes to the sky if you are out and about near water or hiking away from shelter.

Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon are when you will really want to be aware of incoming storms.

Scattered storms are likely both days, and we are looking at quite a few storms pushing us indoors.

Outflow winds will be gusty and cloud-to-ground lightning will be dangerous for those of us outside.

Make sure to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend.

