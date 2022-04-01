Stormy Saturday for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Calm and mostly clear skies do not last long as we head into the weekend.

Wind, rain, snow, and cooler air move in for our Saturday.

A cold front sweeps through Western Montana and rain will fall in valleys as snow falls in upper elevations.

Passes will see 1-3” of accumulation with gusts up to 40 MPH.

Lower elevations will experience 20-30 MPH gusts as rain pushes through.

Sunday highs rebound into the mid to upper 50s with sunshine returning.

Monday another round of active weather returns to Western Montana.

Highs drop to the low 50s and 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Monday rain falls in valleys while snow falls in upper elevations.

Passes will likely receive 3-5” of snow accumulation Monday into Tuesday.

Rain turns to wintry mix and snow in valleys as temperatures drop to or below freezing Monday night and Tuesday morning.

We will keep a close eye on this forecast throughout the weekend.