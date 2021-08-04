Strong storms possible Thursday, fire concerns grow

MISSOULA — Storms activity remains possible across Western Montana Thursday afternoon.

Storms develop across the southwest part of the state through the afternoon hours, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a ‘marginal’ (1/5) outlook for strong to severe storms in these areas for Thursday afternoon.

These storms could produce gusty outflowing winds, frequent lightning, and hail.

Red Flag Warnings have also been prompted due to the incoming wind from storms and lightning threat.

New fires could start in the southwest corner and spread quickly, and fires that already exist will also spread quickly with erratic outflow wind gusts.

On top of everything else, Air Quality Alerts remain in effect until further notice for parts of Western Montana as air quality ranges from ‘moderate’ to ‘unhealthy’ as labeled by DEQ Montana.

