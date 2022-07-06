Strong to severe weather continues Thursday in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Strong to severe storms set up across Western Montana on Wednesday.

Thursday severe storms are more likely cross West-Central and Southwest Montana.

The Storm Prediction Center as given most of our area a ‘Slight Risk’ which is 2/5 on the severe weather likelihood.

Strong to severe storms will mean large hail, gusty outflow winds, and heavy downpours with frequent lightning.

You will want to keep those outdoor activities at bay until Friday when things start to dry up.

This weekend looks cooler and drier!