Strong winds mean damage for Western Montana

MISSOULA — An active start to the week is underway in Western Montana. Widespread impacts from wind will be felt in all elevations and snow will be impacting passes and upper elevation passes.

Wind:

High Wind Warnings in effect through Tuesday morning

High winds whip across Monday and Tuesday.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for all elevations across Western Montana through Tuesday morning.

Consistent gusts up to 60 MPH are possible in valleys.

Damage to property and power outages are likely Monday and Tuesday morning.

Be careful of downed power lines, falling trees, and flying property such as lawn furniture.

High profile vehicles such as semis will easily be overturned, especially on roads that are known for crosswinds.

Snow:

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Tuesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until early Tuesday morning for upper elevations of Western Montana.

Snow will be falling across passes and upper elevation valleys.

Drifting and blowing snow will make for low visibility.

Roads will also be slick!

Up to a foot of snow is possible on passes through Tuesday morning.

Valleys in the Winter Weather Advisory will see up to the 5” of snow.

Snow squalls will set up through Monday afternoon reducing visibility quickly with near-zero visibility with heavy snow falling.

Wednesday we clear up and dry up in preparation for a near-70 degree day on Thursday.