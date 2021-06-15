Stronger thunderstorms roll through Tuesday night before dry air settles in

MISSOULA — Red Flag Warnings are still in effect for parts of Southwest Montana including Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg until midnight tonight.

A cold front’s passing this morning means wind gusts in those areas could reach closer to 30-45 MPH this afternoon.

Those gusts combined with very low relative humidity means any existing or new fires will spread quickly.

Strong storms are also possible Tuesday evening from about 6-9 PM across parts of the lower Clark Fork valleys, the Missoula valley, and Mission and Flathead valleys.

Be prepared for storms to have damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

Take cover until these storms pass.

After rain moves out Tuesday night, we are left warmer on a warming trend through the end of the week with dry air moving in.

Highs for the rest of the week will be topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

