Summer-like weather returns to greet Summer Solstice

MISSOULA — Happy Summer Solstice!

Finally some summer-like weather to accompany the new season.

High pressure dominates our forecast this week.

That means for the first time in a while, we have sunshine and dry conditions in our extended forecast.

Now, we are forecasting a dry cold front moving through by the end of the week.

This will knock temperatures down a few degrees (still at or above average), and a few clouds will pass by.

Little to no moisture is expected with this system.

We will have some breezy conditions though.

Otherwise keep the sunglasses and sunblock out these next few days!