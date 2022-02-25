Sunglasses come out for the weekend, rain jackets for early next week

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise to ABOVE average this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We keep in the sunshine through Sunday afternoon.

An unsettled weather pattern returns for the end of the weekend and most of next week.

With temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s, we can expect rain in the afternoon hours.

Although, early-morning and late-night hours wind will calm and temperatures cool close to freezing.

Freezing rain will be possible early next week, and early-morning drives and late-night drives will be slick in spots.