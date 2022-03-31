Sunglasses for Friday, wind and rain jackets for Saturday

MISSOULA — Temperatures rebound into the mid 50s Friday afternoon as skies stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Saturday a new system arrives bringing cooler air, wind, and widespread showers.

Highs will drop back into the 40s Saturday afternoon with wind gusts around 30-40 MPH.

Rain will fall in valleys as snow falls in high elevations.

Passes like Lookout, Lost Trail, Homestake, and MacDonald will see 1-3” of accumulation.

Sunday, we dry up and temperatures skyrocket back into the upper 50s (a 10-degree jump from Saturday).

Early next week temperatures take another fall and moisture moves into our forecast.

Widespread rain and snow showers will be in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with the possibility of winter mix falling to valley floors overnight Monday into Tuesday as temperatures drop near freezing.