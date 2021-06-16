Sunny and mild weather for Wednesday

MISSOULA — Happy Wednesday!

The showers and storms that moved through parts of the region Tuesday evening have exited western Montana, leaving the area under a mostly clear to clear sky. Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice and comfortable day. We’ll see a sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 70s. We’ll see a light breeze out of the west.

Thursday will be very nice as well albeit warmer than Wednesday. Once again, we’ll see sunshine throughout the day with temperatures warming into the middle 70s to lower 80s.

Friday looks to be the warmest of the next seven, as we’ll see an upper level ridge centered over the area driving afternoon temperatures well into the 80s in most locations. We may see a few lower 90s in northwest Montana. Once again, we’ll see a beautiful sunny sky.

For the weekend, our sky will feature more sun than clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with most reaching the lower to middle 80s on Saturday and middle 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. A shower or two is possible in northwest Montana on Sunday.

While summer officially starts late in the evening on Sunday, our first full day of summer will be Monday and it appears as though we’ll see sunny and warm conditions with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

