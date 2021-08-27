Watch
Sunny, dry weekend sets up for Western Montana

Highs remain in the 70s and low 80s
Weekend forecast for Western Montana
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 18:05:57-04

MISSOULA — Rain moves out Friday night as dry air moves in.

Sunny skies is what we wake up to in Western Montana on Saturday morning.

A few clouds linger through the morning hours, but wildfire smoke will not be mixing in just yet.

This weekend pans out to be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

No rain is in our forecast over the next few days.

This is all good news for your outdoor weekend plans if you were looking to soak up some sunshine and enjoy some of the last warmer days of summer!

