Sweating it out 10-degrees above average Thursday, dropping 10-degrees below average Saturday

MISSOULA — A few isolated showers and storms are possible along the HWY-93 corridor and east – closer to the Divide- Tuesday evening.

We stay mostly dry Wednesday with a few clouds here and there.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday stays mostly dry through the mid-morning hours.

Highs Thursday will still reach into the upper 60s and low 70s before our next system arrives.

Showers and storms become isolated Thursday evening before becoming widespread Friday.

Highs Friday take a drop to the mid 60s, but the weekend looks to be much cooler.

Showers will only be spotty Saturday and Sunday, so we are not expecting a washout.

There will be some chilly air to contend with as you head outdoors with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.