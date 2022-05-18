Taking the heavy coats out Thursday

MISSOULA — Highs Thursday take a big drop.

The warmest part of the day only tops out in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind continues to blow through Western Montana Thursday morning and afternoon.

Snow pile up along the Divide, and places like Glacier National Park should expect up to 6-12” of snow in the next few hours.

Those backcountry hiking or biking up Going-to-the-Sun Road should be mindful of fast-changing and raw conditions.

Friday we keep in a few isolated showers.

Highs start to warm back up to the 60s this weekend with more sunshine in store for us!