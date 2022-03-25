Tan lines in store for the weekend

MISSOULA — A beautiful weekend is setting up for our outdoor plans this weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday stay above average, and we go from the mid 60s Saturday to the low 70s Sunday.

Even with these warm temperatures, except afternoon cloud cover.

No moisture is expected this weekend as we sit under this ridge of high pressure.

Monday the ridge breaks down.

A low-pressure system moves onshore from the Pacific, and we have a slightly cooler and wetter start to next week.

Highs will drop to the mid 50s (which is still above average), and widespread rain will occur Monday.