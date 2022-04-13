Temperatures are slow to warm this week

MISSOULA — Highs are slow to warm over the next few days.

A few disturbances move through allowing snow to fall across West-Central and Southwest Montana valleys and mountains.

Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s are in store for Western Montana Thursday.

Snow will fall across Lost Trail Pass consistently through the end of the week with the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains also receiving some decent snow amounts.

Thursday night into Friday there is a chance snow makes it as far north as the I-90 and HWY-200 corridor.

This would mean light snow accumulation even in West-Central Montana valleys.

Saturday is when the next widespread system returns with rain and snow falling at all elevations across Montana.

Sunday will be a little drier, and despite Saturday’s showers, highs still warm to the upper 40s.

Temperatures in the 50s finally return next Monday.