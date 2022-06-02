Temperatures drop as rain becomes widespread this weekend

MISSOULA — Afternoon thunderstorms are possible in Western Montana Thursday afternoon and evening.

Widespread storms return to the forecast Friday afternoon and evening.

These storms will produce strong winds up to 40 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning.

This weekend will be much cooler as highs drop to the mid to low 60s.

Rain will move in and out of our forecast.

Saturday afternoon and evening rain will be widespread.

We have more rain in the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain finally comes to an end later on Tuesday.

Highs rebound back to the 70s midweek next week as skies start drying out.