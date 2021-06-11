Temperatures get HOT HOT HOT next week!

MISSOULA — The rain we received over the last few days will be much needed for our forecast over the next seven days.

Dry and warm weather return to Western Montana with sunshine in the forecast for most of our area this weekend.

The only expectation are fast-moving showers moving through the northwest corner Saturday morning.

Otherwise, sunshine returns and highs return to the 60s in the northwest and 70s in west-central and northwest Montana Saturday afternoon.

Sunday highs rise into the mid to upper 80s with 90s possible on Monday!

We will be bringing out the sunglasses, water, and sunscreen as we venture through our extended forecast.

