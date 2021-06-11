Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures get HOT HOT HOT next week!

items.[0].videoTitle
Highs top out in the mid 90s by Tuesday afternoon
A dry weekend besides a quick shower Saturday morning in the northwest
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:27:06-04

MISSOULA — The rain we received over the last few days will be much needed for our forecast over the next seven days.

Dry and warm weather return to Western Montana with sunshine in the forecast for most of our area this weekend.

The only expectation are fast-moving showers moving through the northwest corner Saturday morning.

Otherwise, sunshine returns and highs return to the 60s in the northwest and 70s in west-central and northwest Montana Saturday afternoon.

Sunday highs rise into the mid to upper 80s with 90s possible on Monday!

We will be bringing out the sunglasses, water, and sunscreen as we venture through our extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!