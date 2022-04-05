Temperatures on the rise for end of week

MISSOULA — Another active day is in store Tuesday afternoon.

Wind Advisories are in effect for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys until 9 PM.

Snow continues to fall across the I-90 and HWY 200 corridor tonight and across southwest and west-central passes.

Winter Advisories are in effect in these areas until midnight.

Highs this week keep climbing!

Wind calms down and warmer temperatures return.

We are looking at highs nearing the 70-degree mark on Friday.

This warm and dry air will not stick around too long.

Highs this weekend and early next week drop to the low 40s.

Rain and snow return to the forecast.

We are not done with winter weather even in valleys yet!