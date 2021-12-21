Temperatures stay warm as snow arrives Thursday

MISSOULA — Temperatures soar to the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday, and snowmelt continues in valleys.

As snow melts on roadways, expect refreezing at night as temperatures drop back below freezing.

Slick roads are possible even without new snow on the ground.

A few isolated snow showers move in early Wednesday morning before drying up Wednesday afternoon.

More snow returns for Thursday, but this time snow will be widespread across Western Montana.

Snow falls for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

This is a big travel time for most of us, so please take it slow on roadways heading to your holiday destination this week.

December 21st also marks the shortest day of the year. We have exactly 8 hours, 31 minutes, and 44 seconds of daylight Tuesday.

Get excited... we gain 4 extra seconds of daylight on Wednesday!

